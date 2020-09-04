Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has thanked the people for their cooperation during coronavirus adding that situation in Punjab was better than other provinces. The smart lockdown yielded positive results but care should be observed as the virus has not ended yet. The use of the face mask is helpful in saving the people from the virus and the citizens should make a habit of wearing face masks. He stated that 62 corona patients have been reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours and one patient has died while the number of active cases is 2,253. While, 5.2592 corona patients have been recovered in Punjab. 9,388 have been tested during the last 24 hours while a total of 9 lac and 76 thousand tests were conducted in Punjab.