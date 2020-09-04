Share:

LAHORE - Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman on Thursday directed to start work on beautification schemes without any delay. Chairing a meeting regarding beautification plan for provincial capital, he said that departments concerned should cooperate to accomplish the beautification plan within stipulated time period. During the meeting, the commissioner was briefed that beautification planning was under way for Main Market Chowk, Shimla Hill chowk and Circular Road. He said that cycling tracks in Bagh-e-Jinnah and Jillani Park were being established while a suggestion about cycling track along Canal Road was also being considered but not finalized yet. DC Lahore Danish Afzal, Chairman PHA Syed Yasir Gilani, DG PHA Jawad Qureshi, CCO MCL Syed Ali Bukhari, Chief Engineer TEPA Mazhar Hussain and other officers attended the meeting.