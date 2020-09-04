PESHAWAR - A meeting of the Provincial Task Force on COVID-19 was held with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair here on Thursday.
Provincial ministers Taimur Jhagra, Akbar Ayub, Sultan Khan, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen. Nauman Mahmood, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz and other high ranking civil and military officials also attended the meeting.
The meeting was briefed about the latest situation of Corona pandemic in the province. It was informed that there had been a significant decline in Corona cases across the province whereas recovery ratio of the patients was above 90%.
The meeting was informed that 34,171 out of 36,340 corona patients had been recovered whereas 1255 deaths had so far been reported from the pandemic throughout the province. Presently only 20 patients were under treatment in ICUs. It was further informed that utilization of healthcare system capacity for Corona patients in the province had constantly declined and utilization of ventilators had dropped by 84% and utilization of HDUs had also dropped by 92%.
Expressing his satisfaction over the implementation status of SOPs at tourist sites as well as in Muharram processions, the Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned for conducting maximum tests for COVID-19 in all those districts where processions and gatherings were held during Muharram-ul-Haram.
The meeting also reviewed preparations regarding reopening of educational institutes in the province and decided that final decision to this effect would be taken in consultation with National Command and Operation Center (NCOC). The meeting was informed that all preparations regarding reopening of schools had been completed and SOPs for the purpose had also been notified. Separate SOPs for hostels and transport of educational institutes had also been notified.
It was further informed that disinfection of schools used as quarantine centers was also in progress and detailed SOPs had been issued with special focus on use of face mask for staff and students, hand washing, ensuring regular cleanliness etc. The meeting was informed that all educational institutions were bound to immediately inform the district health department in case of Corona symptoms in children.
The education department, the meeting was told, was in close contact with the federal ministry of education and National Command and Operation Center regarding reopening of educational institutions. Readiness certificates would also be provided by the heads of educational institutes by the September 07.
Similarly, workshops have been arranged for teachers in order to ensure safe reopening of schools. All the district education officers have been directed to have close liaison with district health department and administration as well to facilitate random testing for coronavirus in schools on need basis and health department will be requested to undertake COVID-19 test if the suspected cases are reported. Communication campaign would also be launched after the final decision of federal government by September 07.
The meeting was also briefed about the immediate response and targeted measures implemented to mitigate the impact of pandemic on education of children. COVID-19 recovery and response plan was developed and academic calendar was revised. Under the E-initiatives of the education departments dedicated TV channel was started for online education of the children.
Similarly, learning portal, YouTube channel, Taleem Ghar (Grade I to X), virtual teacher (Q&A) forum have been launched. The education department has shared free online curriculum based on learning materials on its website to facilitate the students.