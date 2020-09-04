Share:

Pakistan on Friday has reported seven deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 297,512. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,335.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 498 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 130,041 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 97,044 in Punjab, 36,414 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 13,045 in Balochistan, 15,714 in Islamabad, 2,948 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 2,306 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore 2,420 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,206 in Punjab, 1,255 in KP, 143 in Balochistan, 175 in Islamabad, 71 in GB and 65 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 2,707,470 coronavirus tests and 23,218 in last 24 hours. 282,268 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 595 patients are in critical condition.