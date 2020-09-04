Share:

Peshawar - At least 48 people have died and 67 injured in the ongoing rains and floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since August 26, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Thursday.

In a statement, the authority said that 94 houses have been completely destroyed while 191 partially damaged in the ongoing floods in the province.

Meanwhile, it said the Chinese embassy has dispatched food items for 800 families affected by floods in Swat district. It said the emergency centre of PDMA could be reached by dialling 1700 in case of any crisis situation, adding that relief items including tents, hygiene kits and others have been dispatched to Buner, Kohistan and Chitral where floods have affected populations.