ISLAMABAD-The 48 year old revealed the news, saying that his wife Lauren Hashian, 35, and their two daughters, Tiana, two, and Jasmine, four, all tested positive for COVID-19, but stated they’re ‘on the other end of it’ and are ‘no longer contagious.’ He made the announcement on an Instagram video to his 196 million followers, calling the diagnoses ‘one of the most challenging and difficult’ things that they’ve ever had to go through as a family. ‘Testing positive for COVID-19 is a lot different than recovering from nasty injuries, getting evicted or being broke, which I’ve been more than a few times,’ he began.

‘My No.1 priority is to always protect my family and my loved ones... I wish it was only me that tested positive. It was my entire family and it was a kick in the gut. We in a family are good, we’re on the other end of it and no longer contagious. Thank God, we’re healthy.’

He added: ‘We are counting our blessings right now. We are well aware you don’t always get to the other end of COVID-19 stronger and healthier.’