Share:

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi met on Thursday with visiting EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell to discuss regional issues including the Libyan crisis, the Palestinian issue and Ethiopia's dam built on the Nile River, said the Egyptian Presidency.

During the meeting, Sisi reiterated Egypt's fixed position that supports a political solution for the Libyan crisis away from foreign interventions and involvement of armed militias, welcoming any positive steps that would lead to peace, construction and development in Libya, according to the statement.

With regards to the decades-long Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the Egyptian president and the EU diplomat agreed on the necessity of a collective international action toward the resumption of peace negotiations between Palestinians and Israelis.

Sisi and Borrell expressed aspiration for a just and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue in accordance with international references in a manner that achieves security, stability and prosperity for all the peoples of the region.

The talks also addressed the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) built on the Nile River, which raises Egyptian concerns that it might affect its 55.5-billion-cubic-meter annual share of Nile water.

Sisi "affirmed Egypt's adherence to its water rights through reaching a balanced and binding legal agreement that guarantees clear rules for the filling and operation of the dam and achieves the common interests of all parties," said the Egyptian presidency.

He also highlighted the importance of the water issue for Egypt as a key matter of national security.

For his part, Borrell underlined the distinguished relations between the EU and Egypt, commending the political weight of Egypt regionally and internationally and its role in maintaining security and stability in the Middle East region.

The top EU diplomat described Egypt as "an important strategic partner for the European Union," according to the statement.

Earlier in the day, Borrell held talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry over similar regional crises.