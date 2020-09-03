Share:

ISLAMABAD-Falak Ahmed Sheikh began her journey into the media industry starting off as a model, eventually embracing her passions of becoming a singer. The artist not only touches souls and wins over hearts through her exquisite vocals & fervent singing, but she is steadfast in remaining devoted to following her dreams of pursuing a full-fledged musical career! Enthusiastic about music from a very young age, Falak’s dedication and potential to her craft won her every school competition, making her mark in the field. With excitement ensuing from a school going age, Falak seized every opportunity to perform and live out her goals with a fiery passion and penchant for the lyrical arts. A cursory glance at the work of the rising star reveals that the songstress is brimming with immense talent and has yet so much more to offer! If you are an ardent fan of listening to soulful music, you would certainly have come across Falak Ahmed Sheikh, or would’ve heard her perform live at Karachi Eat 2020 - where the composer had a chance to showcase her shining potential with no reservations! A few of her well known songs, ‘Gallan’, ‘Dil Jale’ and ‘Mehrmaa’, have not only left us swooning but have also gained a fair share of popularity and momentum on social media streaming sites, such as YouTube and Patari, providing a significant platform to express her prowess.