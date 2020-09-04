Share:

KARACHI - A grand reception will be held on the Defence Day (September 6 ) in the Sindh capital of Karachi for retired army officers, soldiers and family members of the martyred heroes, besides a gun salute at dawn. Medals would be presented to the next of kin of the martyred soldiers amidst the presence of senior serving officers on the occasion, an official told media on Thursday. A joint wreath laying ceremony along with Fateha would be held prior to the reception in recognition to the sacrifices rendered by the men defending the country at the cost of their lives.