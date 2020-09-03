Share:

BEIJING-The Chinese capital’s main international airport on Thursday started welcoming international flights from specific countries including Pakistan considered at low risk of novel cononavirus infection. The first flight, Air China Flight 746, arrived from Cambodian city of Pnom Penh, Cambodia landed early in the morning at the Beijing’s main airport, Xu Hejian, a spokesperson of Beijing city government said at a press briefing.

The passengers from Cambodia, Pakistan, Greece, Denmark, Thailand, Austria, Canada and Sweden, must have first shown a negative coronavirus test before boarding. He said the number of passenger arrivals will be limited to roughly 500 per day during a trial period and all will need to undergo additional testing for the virus on arrival, followed by two weeks of quarantine.

The authorities had redirected all international flights to Beijing to a dozen other cities where passengers were tested and processed before being allowed to travel on to the Chinese capital since March. No new coronavirus case of local infection has been reported in China during the last few weeks and the 11 new cases recorded today were all imported.