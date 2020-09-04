ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that fishing sector in Pakistan needs to be strengthened as it has huge potential to earn foreign exchange and create employment opportunities.
The President also emphasized the need to promote sustainable fishing in the country. He made these remarks while chairing a meeting on fishing policy of Pakistan. The meeting was attended by Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Secretary Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA) Rizwan Ahmed and senior officials of the ministry.
Minister for Maritime Affairs briefed the President about the challenges and problems being faced by the fishing sector in Pakistan. The President asked MoMA to take necessary measures to discourage illegal fishing and take all stakeholders on board in this regard.
He also emphasized the need to adopt fishing practices as per international standards as it would open up new markets for Pakistani exporters. He remarked that development of fishing sector would also help alleviate poverty in the country.