ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that fishing sector in Pakistan needs to be strengthened as it has huge po­tential to earn foreign exchange and create employment opportunities.

The President also emphasized the need to promote sustainable fishing in the country. He made these remarks while chairing a meeting on fishing policy of Paki­stan. The meeting was attended by Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Secretary Minis­try of Maritime Affairs (MoMA) Ri­zwan Ahmed and senior officials of the ministry.

Minister for Maritime Affairs briefed the President about the challenges and problems being faced by the fishing sector in Pa­kistan. The President asked MoMA to take necessary measures to dis­courage illegal fishing and take all stakeholders on board in this re­gard.

He also emphasized the need to adopt fishing practices as per in­ternational standards as it would open up new markets for Paki­stani exporters. He remarked that development of fishing sector would also help alleviate poverty in the country.