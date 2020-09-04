Share:

PESHAWAR - At least 45 people were killed and dozens sustained injuries during the recent flash floods and heavy rains in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan leaving houses damaged and roads inundated with stormwater, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and rescue officials said Thursday.

According to details shared by the authority, 118 houses were partially damaged while 15 houses were completely destroyed across the province.

The spokesperson said steps were being taken to reopen the closed roads as well as more relief supplies were sent to Chitral, Kohistan and Buner.

Swat River was flowing with 56,353 cusecs at Chakdara place, Munda 36671 cusecs, Khawaza Khela 34610 cusecs, Panjkora river 20497 cusecs while Kabul River is flowing at Nowshera 93839 cusecs.

The PDMA urged people and tourists living near rivers in Nowshera and Charsadda and other places to be careful.

Support items include tents, mats, hygiene kits, kitchen sets, blanket sets were sent to the flood affectees of Chitral, Buner and Kohistan.

PDMA is in contact with the district administrations of all the districts to be careful and precautionary measures should be taken regarding flood.

He said that people should call on 1700 during any untoward incident.

In various rain-related incidents reported across KP, seven people were killed when a landslide hit a house in Torgarh district. The fast flow of water in Malakand Division passing through Nowshera and Charsadda has posed serious dangers for residents of the area.

Moreover, five people were swept away in a flash flood in KP, while 18 people included two children were killed in a landslide. The bridge connecting Peshawar and Charsadda was also closed which cut off the land link between the two cities on GT Road.

At least five persons including three children were killed and two others injured when roof of a house in Swabi collapsed due to rains in the wee hours of Thursday. According to details, roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in Musa Banda, burying seven people under the debris. Getting the information of the incident, rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved five dead bodies from the rubble and pulled out two other persons in injured condition.

Rescue teams shifted the dead and injured to Bacha Khan Medical Complex. According to rescue sources, three children were also among dead.

The rains exacted a toll on people in other northern areas as well, with at least 10 getting killed in Azad Kashmir and one person getting crushed to death during a landslide in Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

According to the disaster management authority, the emergency operation centre is active and relief operations are underway in the affected areas. The PDMA further said that steps are also being taken to restored blocked roads to their original condition across the province

Yesterday, the PMDA had alerted provincial authorities to gear up and take required measures as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecast heavy rains in various cities across the province.

The disaster management authority had expressed fears of landslides occurring in the upper districts of the province due to the heavy rains.