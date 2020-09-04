Share:

ISLAMABAD - Faculty members of Federal Medical and Dental College (FMDC) on Thursday approached the Senate and National Assembly (NA) legislative bodies to re-consider appointment of FMDC principal by Ministry of National Health Services (NHS).

The faculty members put an application before the heads of both parliamentary bodies describing appointment of the FMDC principal as illegal as he was also serving as a senior doctor at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). Over two dozen faculty members have expressed concerns over the appointment.

The application said, “The post of Principal in FMDC Islamabad is a Grade-20 post and is required to be filled with the approval of Prime Minister. However, M/o NHSR&C has appointed a professor of PIMS illegally as the Principal of FMDC without the PM’s approval.”

Faculty members in the application alleged that the principal was enjoying two posts both in PIMS and FMDC due to his personal relations with senior officers of the Ministry of National Health Services and also had support of top administration of PIMS.

They claimed that office of the Prime Minister was unaware of this appointment. “Faculty members in FMDC express deep concerns over this illegal appointment and request the Prime Minister to look into the matter,” the application said.

Faculty members also claimed that the principal had blocked promotion of junior faculty members in college.

They demanded his immediate removal and appointment of new principal through open competition as per directions of the Prime Minister.

Ministry of NHS spokesperson Sajid Hussain Shah said the government believed in transparent appointments for the betterment of the health sector. He said that ministry was determined to address grievances of all departments and employees.