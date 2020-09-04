Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - The district administration in collaboration with a lo­cal cement factory and Al-khidmat Foundation (AKF) distributed food packages among the needy and de­serving people in Naurang Town on Thursday.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Aminullah Khan distributed the food packages under the Ehsas Corona Relief Programme. AKF Patron-in-Chief Haji Azizullah Khan and officials of the cement factory were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Aminullah Khan said that besides ensuring observance of COVID-19 SOPs and protecting citizens from pandemic the administra­tion also reached the affected people and provided them maximum relief during the lockdown period.

He said that around six thousand food packages would be distributed among deserving people across the district under the relief programme.

Meanwhile, the local chapter of Al-khidmat founda­tion with the support of PEPSICO, a food and bever­age company also distributed ration among pandem­ic affected people in Naurang Town.

The company’s project director Waseem Khan and AKF leader Azizullah Khan gave away food packag­es to the affected people at a ceremony held on the premises of Government Higher Secondary School Naurang. The food packages contained flour ghee and other essential items.

The Bannu district administration also set up a flood response centre in the office of deputy commis­sioner to cope with any emergency like situation and ensure provision of quick relief to the affected peo­ple.

It was disclosed during a meeting chaired by Dep­uty Commissioner Muhammad Zubair Niazi at his office. Officials of irrigation, tehsil municipal ad­ministration, water supply and sanitation services, civil defence, Rescue 1122 and other relevant depart­ments attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed in detail the recent spell of post monsoon rains and possibility of floods in the river and rainy water nullahs in the district.

According to an official of the irrigation depart­ment, there was no immediate threat of flooding in the district though water level in the rivers and rainy water courses had increased due to rains.