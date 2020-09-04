Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has launched a campaign against price-hike in the city so as to ensure provision of essential food items to the residents at affordable prices.

According to the details, Assistant Commissioner (Secretariat) carried out price control activity on Park Road. According to the officials, the violators were fined on the spot.

Assistant Commissioner (City) conducted price checking in sector F-6 Farooquia Market. According to the officials, 18 inspections were made and fine was imposed on the violators for overcharging and violation of the SOPs. Similarly, Assistant Commissioner (Shalimar) carried out price checking of essential commodities in G-10 Markaz and fined those who were not selling commodities at notified rates.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) along with volunteers of Tiger Force conducted price checking and implementation of SOPs in sector I-10 and I-11. The authorities also ensured availability of 20kg wheat bags and sugar at the fixed price. Heavy fines were imposed on the violators.

AC (Industrial Area) carried out price checking of essential commodities in sector I-9 adjoining markets and outlets. Those found with violations were fined on the spot, said the officials.