Share:

ISLAMABAD - China on Thursday said that the forthcoming intra-Afghan talks was a critical move to ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan and vowed it would be watching the development in this regard as neighbor and friend of the country. "Intra-Afghan talks are a critical move to peace and stability in Afghanistan. As the largest neighbor and sincere friend of the country, we will be watching this development closely," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Hua Chunying said, "We support Afghan-led and Afghan-owned talks and through dialogue and consolations find a solution for lasting peace and stability," she added.