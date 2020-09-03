Share:

ISLAMABAD -A distillery was raided in Ghouri Town area which led to the recovery of a huge quantity of liquor and material used in the manufacturing process, a police spokesman on Thursday said. He said renewed efforts are underway to curb bootlegging and drug peddling activities in the city following the directions of IGP Aamir Zulfiqar Khan. DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has conducted special meetings with heads of police stations and directed them to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements, the spokesman added. SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted a team under the supervision of DSP Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) Hakim Khan including ASIs Sadeer Ahmed, Jaffer Ali and others. The team conducted a raid at a distillery in Ghouri Town area of Koral police station and arrested bootleggers namely Sajjad Sohail Masih s/o Boota Masih resident of sector F-6/2 Islamabad and recovered 400 wine bottles, 330 litres alcohol, 220 empty bottles, stickers and other materials used in the manufacturing process.