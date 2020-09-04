Share:

KARACHI-Chief of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Syed Mustafa Kamal has demanded that Karachi should consist of only one district and 18 towns as was the case when he was the city mayor from 2005 to 2009.

Talking to the media here outside the accountability court (AC) on Thursday, former mayor expressed satisfaction that army chief, Punjab governor and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) Shahbaz Sharif had already visited the port city, and that Prime Minister Imran Khan was expected in the city soon.

He hoped that the premier would not stop at merely announcing a package for the provincial capital, since, what he opined, a package was not enough to heal city’s wounds. “It is hoped that all sides sitting together will solve Karachi’s problems,” he added. Mustafa Kamal demanded that aid meant for the flood affectees be given to the administrators under the 18th Amendment.

Ex-mayor said rather than giving the entire amount received under the NFC Award to Sindh chief minister, local bodies should be given powers and funds.

Expressing his views on the ongoing anti-encroachment operation in the city, the PSP chief said that 80 percent drainage problems of the city would be solved if structures erected along Gujjar Nullah and other nullahs were removed.

Kamal also suggested building service roads on both sides of nullahs so that nobody could dare to occupy the nullahs’ space. Disagreeing with the notion that anti-encroachment operation was enough to solve drainage problems, former mayor suggested to the government to provide plots and cheques to the people living along the drains before driving them out from there.

Earlier, PSP chief appeared before an accountability court in connection with illegal allotment of plots case near ‘Nehar-e-Khayam’.

The court decided to indict the PSP chief and other suspects in the next hearing. The AC also ordered the jail officials to produce other suspects in the case, including ex-chief secretary Sindh Lala Fazal Rahman, in the court next time it meets. Later, the court adjourned the hearing until September 26.