Earlier this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Korang Bridge-PWD Interchange at Islamabad Expressway and Rawal Dam Chowk Interchange. This particular project was one of several infrastructural projects for twin cities for which funds were allocated from the budget of the fiscal year of 2020-21.

Road infrastructure is the key to any development project success.

The access and entrance to any society are important to determine the cost, value and reselling of property. Real estate projects located around or beside any major roads are always high-value projects.

Real estate investors will have an incentive to invest in the twin cities knowing that they are connected through a good road network while individuals and buyers will also be more likely to purchase properties in these housing communities. Needless to say, road infrastructure is a financial asset to the economy and society as it increases access to health and education services while providing employment too.

I would like to point out how these projects will make a crucial contribution to economic development and draw attention to the housing societies alongside these roads by increasing their value and urge the government to support, facilitate and encourage these investors to generate revenues and jobs.

SYED ZOHAIB AHMED,

Islamabad.