Share:

ISLAMABAD-Kylie Jenner may not be interested in reuniting with her ex Travis Scott at the moment, but she’s not ruling out a reconciliation in the future. The mood between the 23 year old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the 28 year old rapper ‘changes often.’ Despite their shifting feelings, the fashion mogul hasn’t ruled out having another child with Travis in the future. ‘Kylie and Travis have been so shaky for a while now. They are so on and off and it changes almost month to month,’ a source told the publication. However, the ex-couple ‘definitely still have a physical attraction to one another and are on pretty good terms.’ The celebrity duo separated in September of 2019, though they had previously had on and off periods in their relationship.

The two were first linked in April 2017, and Kylie gave birth to their daughter Stormi, now two, on February 1, 2018.