Muzffargarh - Local leaders have congratulated Malik Ghulam Ali Langrial being designated as District Vice President Pakistan Tehrèek e Insaf. Tahir Anwar Wahla Secretary General wrlfare wing South Punjab and Chaudhry Yasir Arafat regional President South Punjab unanimously. Malik Ghulam Ali Langrial welcomed the decision and hoped to run the party according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan Jawad Ameen Qureshi Secretary Information PTI welfare wing and local party leaders appreciated this initiative.