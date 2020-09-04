Share:

ISLAMABAD - An officer and two soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while 4 others were injured in a roadside IED attack on the security forces in North Waziristan, said media wing of the military yesterday.

The terrorists targeted the security forces providing protection to road construction teams working in Ghariom sector on Road Shaga - Nishpa in North Wazirstan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate in the statement.

“Terrorists planted roadside IED which exploded on troops providing protection to road construction teams working in Ghariom sector on Road Shaga - Nishpa in North Waziristan,” said the statement. Those martyred have been identified as Lieutenant Nasir Hussain Khalid (23), resident of Muzafarabad; Naik Muhammad Imran (33), married, resident of Faisalabad; and Sepoy Usman Akhtar (30), resident of Rawalpindi. Four soldiers also got injured in the incident. The security forces cordoned off the area immediately and search operation was carried out for area clearance, said the ISPR further.