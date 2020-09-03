Share:

Rawalpindi-A notorious land grabber along with his Afghan armed accomplices launched an armed attack in a private housing society located at Chihan killing a man and injuring two others on Thursday.

The dead body of the man identified as Yasir and the two injured persons were moved to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy and medical treatment.

According to details, the notorious land grabber namely Saeen Inam along with his armed accomplices, most of them belonging to Afghanistan and residing in country illegally, stormed into Capital Smart City at Chach, Chontra and tried to grab the land illegally. Upon resistance by the guards of Chaudhry Farukh, Saeen Inam and his goons opened indiscriminate firing while killing a man Yasir on the spot. Guards of Chaudhry Farukh also retaliated and forced the attackers to escape. During exchange of fire, two persons also suffered bullet injuries.

Heavy contingent of police, headed by SP Saddar Division Zia Uddin, along with Elite Force commandos rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area.

According to CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas, a man was killed and two others sustained bullet injuries during an armed clash on land dispute in Chach, within limits of Police Station Chontra. He said police are on the spot and investigating the matter. He said nobody would be allowed to take law into hand and strict action would be taken against the violators. He said raids are being conducted to arrest the accused involved in armed clash leaving a man dead and injuring two others.