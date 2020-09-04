Share:

KANDHKOT - A 25-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol here on Thursday, police said. According to details, Dildar Ali, son of Gulbahar, by caste Sabzoi, hailing from katcha area of Ghouspur shot himself dead at his home in village Pahalwan Sabzoi. Family members rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Initial interrogation has revealed that a family matter was the probable cause of suicide. No case was lodged till the filing of this news.

SUP activists demand better health facilities: Activists of Sindh United Party (SUP) took out a rally at Tangwani on Thursday against lack of health facilities, especially shortage of medicines, at public hospitals. The rally began from bus stand and finally culminated in front of Tangwani Press Club. Party’s Divisional President Zurriyat Bijrani, Shahnawaz Marheto and Rahamdil Lashari led the rally. Speaking on the occasion, the protestors complained that despite allocation of hefty amounts in budget for the health sector, locals were still deprived of proper health facilities. They regretted that situation had come to such a pass that even there was acute shortage of drugs, X-ray, ultrasound machines and ambulances at public hospitals due to which people had to go to big cities for their treatment. They said that despite the fact that incidents of snake and dog bite were common in their area, still vaccines for victims were not available at all.