Islamabad-A massive traffic jam occurred on almost all the roads of federal capital on Thursday because of 14th Muharram procession causing troubles for commuters and pedestrians the whole day.

Many roads were blocked by Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) in a bid to avert any untoward incident on Muharram procession. Traffic diversions were put in place at various roads.

Earlier, the ITP announced a traffic plan in order to facilitate the commuters and the mourners and placed diversions at Ambassador Hotel, Aabpara Chowk, Soharwardi Road, Chand Tara Chowk, Srinagar Highway and Sports Complex Gate.

Nonetheless, the ITP officials failed in implementing the traffic plan. Road Saddar, Melody, 7th Avenue, Shaheed e Millat Road, ITN Center, Service Road G-6, Lal Masjid Chowk, Shell Pump Dhokeri Chowk, Embassy Road, Khayaban-e-Sohrwardi, and many other roads in G-5, G-6, G-7, F-5 and F-6.

Some public transport as well as private vehicles tried to escape from the long traffic jam by using the medians to reach their destinations due to which already congested lanes got jammed with vehicles even on the other side of road.

A bumper to bumper traffic jam could be witnessed on all the roads in Islamabad because of poor coordination between district management and ITP, said Ansar Khan, a government employee.

He said he got stuck in traffic rush for one hour and could not even move his car for an inch. He appealed the Inspector General of Police Islamabad and DC to take action against ITP high ups.

Another motorcyclist Zahid Khan was of view that it was difficult for him to get out of long traffic queue to reach Poly Clinic to provide lunch to his brother admitted there. He said the cops of ITP vanished from roads putting the commuters under big problem.

Many other commuters and the pedestrians registered their strong protest against the ill planning of managers of Islamabad including Islamabad Traffic Police and the Capital Administration.

No senior officer of district administration or ITP was available for his comments on the situation faced by the road users in Islamabad.