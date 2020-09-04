Share:

LAHORE - The 33rd meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business led by Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat was held on Thursday in which several legal matters were discussed.

Provincial Ministers Dr Murad Ras, Raja Yasir Humayun, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Taimur Ahmed Khan and concerned secretaries were also present in the meeting.

The proposals approved by the Cabinet Committee included nomination of Dr Uzma Qureshi for the vacant post of Member of Punjab Examination Commission, amendment related to approval of budget statement in Punjab Government Servants Housing Foundation Rules 2013, signing of MoU with Asian Development Bank for construction of 500 beds hospital in Mianwali, delegation of powers to Assistant Directors of Local Government as Chairman of Reconciliation Council for interim period, appointment of Irfan Ali Advocate as Member Punjab Environmental Tribunal, issuance of NOC Petrol Pumps offered and promulgation of Punjab Commodities Price Control Act 2020.

The committee referred the draft bill of Punjab Private Schools Regulatory Authority to the sub-committee for further consideration which will be headed by Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun.