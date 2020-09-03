Share:

RAWALPINDI - A man allegedly assaulted a 14-year-old mentally retarded son of a poor rickshaw driver sexually in Dhoke Hayyat Ali, Ward 14 at Gujar Khan on Thursday. On complaint of father of victim, the police registered a case against accused and started investigation with no arrest so far. According to details, a man namely Muhammad Sarfraz lodged complaint with officials of Police Station (PS) Gujar Khan stating his 14-year-old son is mentally retarded and studying in Special Education Centre.