PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali on Thurs­day directed that work on project of high-rise flats for government employees in Hayatabad Phase-Five should be completed within stipulated time and there should be no delay in this regard.

Dr. Amjad Ali said that ground­breaking ceremony of Civil Quar­ter flats should be ensured with­in three weeks. He was presiding over the monthly review meet­ing of the Housing Department at the Civil Secretariat Peshawar. The meeting reviewed progress on various projects of the housing de­partment.

The minister was flanked by Secretary Housing Daud Khan, DG Provincial Housing Authority Im­ran Wazir and other relevant offi­cials.

The meeting was informed that construction work on Jalozai Housing Scheme was in full swing and the project would be complet­ed in December 2020. It was fur­ther informed that about 2500 kanals additional land would be added in the third phase of the project.

KP housing minister expressed satisfaction over the construction work on the project and direct­ed the officials to further expedite work on the power transmission for the project.

The meeting also agreed to re­solve all issues related to Jerma Housing Scheme as soon as pos­sible.

The meeting was informed that consultant had been select­ed for the Naya Pakistan Hous­ing Scheme in Saruzai area of Pe­shawar, and approval had been sought from PDWP for construc­tion of boundary wall, main gate and check posts of the scheme.

In the review meeting, KP Hous­ing Minister directed the author­ities to complete land identifica­tion and feasibility for the satellite towns in Waziristan, Khyber, Ba­jaur, Malakand and district Swat. The minister was informed that land had already been identified for Satellite Towns in Swat, Pesha­war, Kohat, Bannu, Abbottabad, Mardan, D.I. Khan, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Malakand and Khyber Dis­trict.

He was also apprised of the pro­gress made so far in Dangram Housing Scheme Swat and Me­dia Colony. Dr. Amjad Ali said that pace of work on the project should be accelerated. He directed the au­thorities to carry out phase wise work on the new schemes of the housing department.

The meeting was also briefed on the performance of the Region­al Facilitation Centers. The meet­ing was informed that the centers were playing a vital role in allot­ment letters, file work and project awareness due to which number of applicants for various schemes were increasing.