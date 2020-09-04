PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali on Thurs­day directed that work on project of high-rise flats for government employees in Hayatabad Phase-Five should be completed within stipulated time and there should be no delay in this regard. 

Dr. Amjad Ali said that ground­breaking ceremony of Civil Quar­ter flats should be ensured with­in three weeks. He was presiding over the monthly review meet­ing of the Housing Department at the Civil Secretariat Peshawar. The meeting reviewed progress on various projects of the housing de­partment. 

The minister was flanked by Secretary Housing Daud Khan, DG Provincial Housing Authority Im­ran Wazir and other relevant offi­cials. 

The meeting was informed that construction work on Jalozai Housing Scheme was in full swing and the project would be complet­ed in December 2020. It was fur­ther informed that about 2500 kanals additional land would be added in the third phase of the project. 

35 students infected with COVID-19, over 1,000 sent home in Denmark

KP housing minister expressed satisfaction over the construction work on the project and direct­ed the officials to further expedite work on the power transmission for the project. 

The meeting also agreed to re­solve all issues related to Jerma Housing Scheme as soon as pos­sible. 

The meeting was informed that consultant had been select­ed for the Naya Pakistan Hous­ing Scheme in Saruzai area of Pe­shawar, and approval had been sought from PDWP for construc­tion of boundary wall, main gate and check posts of the scheme. 

In the review meeting, KP Hous­ing Minister directed the author­ities to complete land identifica­tion and feasibility for the satellite towns in Waziristan, Khyber, Ba­jaur, Malakand and district Swat. The minister was informed that land had already been identified for Satellite Towns in Swat, Pesha­war, Kohat, Bannu, Abbottabad, Mardan, D.I. Khan, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Malakand and Khyber Dis­trict. 

Problems of APPCMA being solved on preferential basis: Parvez Elahi

He was also apprised of the pro­gress made so far in Dangram Housing Scheme Swat and Me­dia Colony. Dr. Amjad Ali said that pace of work on the project should be accelerated. He directed the au­thorities to carry out phase wise work on the new schemes of the housing department. 

The meeting was also briefed on the performance of the Region­al Facilitation Centers. The meet­ing was informed that the centers were playing a vital role in allot­ment letters, file work and project awareness due to which number of applicants for various schemes were increasing.