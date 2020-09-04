PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali on Thursday directed that work on project of high-rise flats for government employees in Hayatabad Phase-Five should be completed within stipulated time and there should be no delay in this regard.
Dr. Amjad Ali said that groundbreaking ceremony of Civil Quarter flats should be ensured within three weeks. He was presiding over the monthly review meeting of the Housing Department at the Civil Secretariat Peshawar. The meeting reviewed progress on various projects of the housing department.
The minister was flanked by Secretary Housing Daud Khan, DG Provincial Housing Authority Imran Wazir and other relevant officials.
The meeting was informed that construction work on Jalozai Housing Scheme was in full swing and the project would be completed in December 2020. It was further informed that about 2500 kanals additional land would be added in the third phase of the project.
KP housing minister expressed satisfaction over the construction work on the project and directed the officials to further expedite work on the power transmission for the project.
The meeting also agreed to resolve all issues related to Jerma Housing Scheme as soon as possible.
The meeting was informed that consultant had been selected for the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in Saruzai area of Peshawar, and approval had been sought from PDWP for construction of boundary wall, main gate and check posts of the scheme.
In the review meeting, KP Housing Minister directed the authorities to complete land identification and feasibility for the satellite towns in Waziristan, Khyber, Bajaur, Malakand and district Swat. The minister was informed that land had already been identified for Satellite Towns in Swat, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Abbottabad, Mardan, D.I. Khan, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Malakand and Khyber District.
He was also apprised of the progress made so far in Dangram Housing Scheme Swat and Media Colony. Dr. Amjad Ali said that pace of work on the project should be accelerated. He directed the authorities to carry out phase wise work on the new schemes of the housing department.
The meeting was also briefed on the performance of the Regional Facilitation Centers. The meeting was informed that the centers were playing a vital role in allotment letters, file work and project awareness due to which number of applicants for various schemes were increasing.