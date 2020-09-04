Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari yesterday called upon the European Union to implement the Responsibility to Protect (R2P) to intervene against the massive human rights violations by India in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

She said this at an event held here to celebrate the Ministry of Human Rights’ growth and achievements over the past two years with relevant stakeholders, including donors, civil society organizations, members of the diplomatic community, and media representatives.

In her address, the minister spoke about how no country in the world was free of human rights violations, and the importance of strengthening bilateral relations, international commitments, and accountability to improve human rights across the world.

Over the past year, she wrote letters to 27 UN Special Mandate holders and also highlighted the issue at the 43rd session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

She thanked all partners of the Ministry of Human Rights for their integral support, including UN organizations, the EU in Pakistan, the support of parliamentarians and the Cabinet, emphasizing the importance of strengthening collaboration and partnerships towards the promotion of human rights in Pakistan.

Federal Secretary for Human Rights, Rabiya Javeri Agha addressed the audience and spoke about the evolution of the Ministry of Human Rights, from a sub division of the Ministry of Law to a full-fledged Ministry with an expanding mandate

A statement released by the ministry said that over the past two years, the Ministry of Human Rights has successfully enacted six laws and drafted seven legislations besides taking practical measure to implement the laws through monitoring, training, institutional development and sensitization.

A significant progress has been made particularly with regards to the protection of children in the country. This includes the passing of the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Act, the ICT Child Protection Act 2018, and the Juvenile Justice System Act 2018. Moreover, a critical development was the insertion of “Child Domestic Work” in Part I of Schedule of the Employment of Children Act 1991 as a form of hazardous employment.

Over the past two years, the Ministry of Human Rights established and strengthened grievance redressal mechanisms, and took up 6094 cases of human rights violations with the relevant authorities for redressal. About 16924 complaints received on Pakistan Citizen Portal were processed, forwarded and referred during the last two years, and 508 victims of human rights violations were given financial assistance of Rs. 6.52 million.

The Ministry also highlighted the recent advancements in terms of the rights of prisoners in Pakistan. The Ministry completed two reports on prison reforms and the plight of female prisoners in Pakistan.