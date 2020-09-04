Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said yesterday that Modi’s authoritarian attitude has put the life of millions of Indian Muslims at stake and predicted an imminent humanitarian crisis that may extend beyond borders.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said that the RSS-led Indian government wants to wipe out Muslims from the political and social fabric of India. He said that Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is under strict lockdown for the last more than one year with communication links to the outer world blocked.

The minister said India is also continuing demographic changes under the controversial domicile rules, property laws and extra judicial killings. He said that condition of Muslims in rest of India is no more different. They are facing extreme discrimination, mob attacks, lack of police protection and now even the fear of loss of citizenship.

The minister said the transformation of Indian Islamophobic design has been gradual and well thought out and the hate rhetoric against Muslims is being strengthened by Modi over the past many years.

He said that the first major blow to religious diversity in India occurred in 1992 when Babri mosque was stormed by tens of thousands of extremist Hindus.

The Minister for Information said the real face of Modi’s politics was fully exposed in 2002 during the Gujrat riots and he became infamous as ‘butcher of Gujrat’.

Lauding Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting Islamophobia internationally, he reiterated that they will continue to draw world’s attention towards this issue.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology Qibla Ayaz said it is very unfortunate that Modi’s racist and fascist ideology has given rise to populism and Islamophobia.

He said that Islamophobia trends under the Modi’s government have provided impetus to him for winning the previous general elections in India.

He said during the Covid-19 the entire world was busy in dealing with the virus but Modi created problems for Muslims.