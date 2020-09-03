Share:

ISLAMABAD-National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production on Thursday has constituted a sub-committee to look after the matters of manufacturing companies, which are not providing facilities to consumers despite raising the prices of cars continuously.

The committee noted the issues being faced to the general public owing to substandard production of vehicles. The members were of the opinion that manufacturer companies i.e. Toyota and Suzuki were not providing Air Bags and Anti-lock Breaking System (ABS) in automobile vehicles. The Committee also noted the raised of price of the vehicles from January 2020.

The committee has decided to constitute a Sub-Committee under the Convener-ship of MNA Mr. Riaz ul Haq. The said Committee will look after the matters of Toyota Indus Motors, Pak Suzuki Motors and Pakistan Steel Mills as well. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of MNA Sajid Hussain Turi.

The Committee discussed the Export Processing Zones Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2019 moved by MNA Amjid Ali Khan. The mover briefed the committee about the salient features of the subject Bill. However the Ministry was of the stance that Article 99 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan clearly declared that the Federal Government shall make rules for the allocation and transaction of its business. After detailed discussion the Committee unanimously decided that Ministry of Law & Justice should be invited in the next meeting of the Committee for their views in this regard.

SMEDA Provincial (KPK) Chief briefed the committee about the Economic Revitalisation Programme in FATA, he said that the basic focus of said program was on three agencies (North, South Waziristan and Khyber) aiming to provide sustainable livelihood opportunities leading to long term economic growth of FATA, mobilizing communities, entrepreneurs and local authorities to identify and invest in areas of high demand and potential to sustain return. He added that the project took three track approaches, which was focused on restarting livelihoods in the short term through public investment in FATA, for medium term growth. He further stated that it will establish a funds and Business Development grants to provide investment capital for new and existing enterprises to establish themselves. While talking about the SME Projects in FATA, he said that the World Bank and Industrial Department of KPK were working in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged areas and the role of SMEDA was to implement the SME development component. He also presented the details of Grant and progress in round 1 and round 2.

The committee discussed the problems being faced by the people of FATA and KPK for obtaining of these Grants. Members were of the view that complicated documentations should be reviewed as per the capacity of the people of these areas. The Committee expressed its concern over the monitoring and slow disbursement of Grants in the region and decided that KPK Chief Secretary, Provincial Secretary Industries may be invited in the meeting of the committee for speedy work. The Committee was briefed by the National Fertilizer Marketing Limited (NFML) Managing Director regarding production & Export of Fertilizer, Storage & Dealer’s Network, Stabilisation of Market for farming community and refund of security deposit to the dealers including the current status of NAB Cases against the dealers. The Committee also discussed the matter of Pakistan Steel Mills Karachi and recommended that issues of employees should be resolved at the earliest.