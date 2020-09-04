Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Thursday said government would never accept the opposition’s purposed amendments for NAB laws as they wanted to end the accountability process, but Prime Minister Imran Khan’s stance was clear that there would be no deal on accountability.

Talking to a private news channel, Faisal Javed said government would not give any (National Reconciliation Ordinance) NRO-like concession to the opposition by accepting amendments it had proposed to the National Accountability Ordinance.

“We will not be blackmailed by the opposition”, he said, adding that opposition leaders were denying that they had never asked the PTI government for any NRO, but the amendments they have proposed are documentary evidence of seeking an NRO,” he mentioned.

Faisal Javed said the opposition should support any legislation aimed at protecting the national interest instead of preferring their personal interests.

“NAB has no connection with government and we are not taking any political revenge from any individual or party”, he made it clear.

“We believe in across the board accountability. Do not indulge in corrupt practices assuming nobody knows anything. If there is evidence against any official, action will be taken against him or her,” he mentioned.

He believed that the general public would cooperate with the government to free Pakistan from corruption.