President Dr Arif Alvi said that with the right policies of the government, Pakistan’s economy was now heading towards taking off stage and business community should have confidence in the future of Pakistan.

He said that the government was bringing institutional reforms for sustainable economic growth. He said that the government announced a package of Rs.1200 billion for businesses to combat the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

He stressed that business community should focus on branding of products to promote exports. He appreciated the ICCI for organizing the Achievement Awards 2020 to recognize the contribution of outstanding businesses and congratulated the awards winners. He was addressing as Chief Guest the 3rd ICCI Achievement Awards 2020.

Abdul Razak Dawood Advisor for Commerce & Investment, Shibli Faraz Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry Federal Minister for S&T, Ms. Sajida Zulfiqar MNA, Dr. Ishrat Hussain Advisor to PM on Institutional Reforms, Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President and Saif ur Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI, high government officials and diplomats were also present at the occasion.

Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor for Commerce & Investment said that the Prime Minister has given a vision for the economy and let us work hard to make Pakistan a strong economy. He stressed that the business community should widen the range of products to improve exports as the government was focusing on export-led growth of the economy.

He assured that the government would further reduce duties & tariffs besides removing hurdles to make businesses more competitive. He said that ship of economy has been put in the right direction and more steps would be taken for ease of doing business. He said that the business community should promote ‘Made in Pakistan’ and lauded the initiative of ICCI for organizing the Awards 2020.

In his welcome address, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that the main purpose of organizing 3rd ICCI Achievement Awards 2020 was to acknowledge the role of top performing businesses of the region in the economic development.

He said that the business community has always contributed to steer the economy out of challenges and the government should create a more conducive environment for businesses to flourish.

He also appreciated the outstanding services of Lt. Gen (Retd) Naweed Zaman Rector NUST, IGP Islamabad, Chairman CDA, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Chief Commissioner LTU, Chief Commissioner RTO, Chief Collector Customs, armed forces as well as the role of doctors and paramedics to deal with Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that people and businesses of Karachi have suffered great losses due to heavy rains and reiterated that the business community of Islamabad was ready to extend all possible support to reduce their problems.

Mian Akram Farid, Chairman Founder Group said that the government should chalk out a 10-year economic revival plan by taking all political parties on board. He said more industrial zones should be set up in the federal capital to create jobs and promotion industrialization.

The Achievement Awards were given to the top performing businesses of various sectors including steel, pharmaceuticals, druggists & chemists, flour, soap & chemicals, telecom & information technology, banking, cooking oil & ghee, oil exploration, hospitals, hospitality, real estate & construction, logistics etc.