ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi yesterday said that Pakistan highly value its ties with Nepal. Speaking to outgoing Ambassador of Nepal Sewa Lamsal here, the Foreign Minister underscored the high value Pakistan accorded to its friendly and cordial relations with Nepal and appreciated Ambassador’s efforts in further enhancing the excellent bilateral cooperation during her tenure. The FM expressed satisfaction over the recently held Bilateral Political Consultations and reiterated his invitation for the Nepalese Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan as soon as the COVID-19 situation normalised. He also highlighted the vast potential that existed to further enhance mutually-beneficial cooperation in diverse fields between Pakistan and Nepal. The Foreign Minister lauded Nepal’s leading role in SAARC and close cooperation between Pakistan and Nepal for advancing the cause of regional cooperation in South Asia.Pakistan and Nepal enjoy a long-standing friendly relationship, based on mutual trust, mutual respect and sovereign equality, he added.