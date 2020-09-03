Share:

“All we have to decide is what to do with

the time that is given to us.”

–J.R.R. Tolkien

In September 1973, J.R.R Tolkien died at the age of 81. Tolkien is famously known for his writing The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogy. The latter became the best selling book of the 20th century and his influence and legacy still lives on in literature.

Tolkien is known to have defined the genre of fantasy in the minds of millions with his seminal works. While many authors had published fantasy before, Tolkien’s writings brought about a resurgence of the genre. This has caused Tolkien to be popularly identified as the “father” of modern fantasy literature.

Tolkien was appointed as a Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II on 28 March 1972. After his death in 1973, his son published a series of works based upon his father’s notes and writings. Tolkien’s books remain highly influential even today with several film and television adaptations.