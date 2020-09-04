Share:

As many as 11 outlaws including proclaimed offenders were arrested and arms recovered during separate actions here on Friday.

Police have accelerated actions against criminal elements and in this connection Shad Bagh police conducted operations in different areas.

During separate actions, two proclaimed offenders Usman, Bilal Khalid among Imran, Azhar, Khurram, Haroon, Usman, Arshad and others were arrested.

Two pistols and ammunition were recovered from possession of the detainees who were being interrogated after registering separate cases against them.