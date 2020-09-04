Share:

ISLAMABAD-Police have nabbed 10,988 beggars during the on-going year in its crackdown against professional alm seekers and their handlers with the purpose to curb this menace, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed constituted teams to ensure arrest of beggars’ handlers while legal process is ensured to register FIRs against the professional alm seekers. During efforts to curb this menace, police arrested 10,988 professional beggars from various areas of the city during current year.

Mr. Waqar Uddin Syed has said that this social evil would be curbed and those backing the professional beggars would be dealt with an iron hand. He said that strict action would be taken against beggars found around commercial centres, signals and other business areas.

During the on-going year, a total of 10,988 beggars were arrested and ‘Qalandarajat’ were compiled against 702 women, 511 men and 32 transgender persons. A total of 78 cases were also registered against the beggars and cases were forwarded to the relevant courts. A total of 129 children were shifted to Child Protection Centre while 2,941 boys, 1,788 girls, 2,797 men, 1,882 women and 206 transgender persons involved in begging were shifted to Edhi Home.

DIG (Operations) said this campaign against the professional alm seekers will be made more effective and strict action will be taken against those who force children and women to adopt the ugly business. He directed all officials to take legal action against those involved in begging at traffic signals, worship places, streets and main chowks. He directed strict action against those groups and criminal gangs involved in backing professional alm seekers.