ISLAMABAD - Noon police station has traced a blind murder committed earlier this year by unknown persons during mobile snatching attempt, a police spokesman said on Thursday. He said that Zain Javed was killed on January 3, 2020 upon showing resistance to an unknown person during a mobile snatching attempt. Following this incident, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan directed DIG (Operations) to ensure the arrest of the killer. He constituted a special team headed by SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh and others including Sub-Inspector Niaz Ahmed. This team worked hard, investigated the case following modern investigation techniques and succeeded to arrest an accused Adil Khan s/o Muhammad Azam r/o Kali Talli Tehsil Hawelian district Haripur.