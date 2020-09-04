Share:

MIRPURKHAS-PPP MNA Mir Munawar Ali Khan Talpure has said that the federal government has not provided any help to the flood-affected people of Mirpurkhas division, leaving it to the Sindh government to come to the rescue of these people despite limited resources.

Speaking at a press conference here on Thursday, he said that the province had received record rains this year, as over 80 percent of crops had been destroyed in the district.

He added that tents and bags of ration had arrived here in big quantity that would soon be distributed among the flood affectees.

He further said that Jhuddo was the worst affected taluka in the district where two big breaches had developed in Dhoro Puran natural waterway and left bank outfall drain which could not be plunged as yet as a result of which thousands of people were stranded at their homes, and a large number of katcha houses had fallen down, particularly in district Tharparkar.

He said that in 2011, ex-president Asif Ali Zardari had held two meetings with him in a week over a video link, adding Zardari had managed to reach the World Health Organisation and other international organisations for providing help to flood affectees.

He further said that we had made strategy to help affectees at taluka level. He asked the philanthropists to come forward for the help of poor victims of flood without any delay.