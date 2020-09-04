Share:

Islamabad - President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday stressed the need for making SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) a vibrant organization to promote cooperation among member countries and improve their peoples’ lives.

Talking to outgoing ambassador of Nepal Sewa Lamsal Adhikari, who paid a farewell call on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr, he said regional situation was currently posing challenges to security due to troubled relations of India with its neighbours. The President said atrocities being committed by India against the Muslims of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and other minority groups were a source of concern.

Dr Alvi said Pakistan and Nepal enjoyed tremendously excellent cooperation in all areas of mutual benefits.

He mentioned that both countries had identical views on regional and international issues and called for further strengthening relations in areas of defence, trade and culture.

The President also appreciated the contribution of the Ambassador for further improving bilateral relations between the two countries during her tenure. The Ambassador said her country accorded high priority to its relations with Pakistan and wanted to further enhance defence and cultural cooperation.

Mandviwalla for enhancing trade with Kuwait

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla has underlined the need of enhancing trade with Kuwait which also offers good potential for export of many Pakistani products.

Speaking during a meeting with Ambassador of Kuwait Nasar Abdul Rahman J. Almutairi who called on him at the Parliament House on Thursday, he said that Kuwait has tremendous potential.

, especially for Pakistani Halal food products and a serious attention towards this particular sector could give a quantum jump to our exports.

Mandviwalla emphasized close collaboration between the two sides in various other fields of mutual interests including agriculture, energy, trade, commerce and investment and proposed strong linkages between trade chambers to explore new avenues of mutual collaborations and interactions with right counterparts.

Deputy Chairman Senate observed that Pakistani businessmen are interested to explore Kuwait for business prospects, but Kuwait’s strict visa regime for Pakistani nationals was a major hindrance in pursuit of such efforts. He called for resolving this issue at the higher levels to ensure easy visas for Pakistani entrepreneurs so that they could step up efforts for promoting trade with Kuwait.

He opined that Pakistani missions abroad need to identify export potential of Pakistani products in foreign markets and pass on such study reports to local Chambers that would help in boosting up our trade and exports. Kuwaiti businessmen can explore Pakistan for investment and joint ventures, especially in solar energy, coal mines, rice and other sectors.

Saleem Mandviwalla thanked Kuwait government and people of Kuwait for their support to Pakistani community during pandemic and said that both countries enjoyed cordial relations based on mutual trust and respect. He also underlined the need for enhanced people to people contact and enhanced exchange of parliamentary delegations to bring people of the two sides more closer. He said that parliamentary diplomacy is an effective tool to promote bilateral and multi-lateral cooperation in diverse areas.

“Pakistan places its ties with Kuwait at high esteem and desires to further expand the fraternal relations in vast areas”, Deputy Chairman Senate added.

Kuwaiti Ambassador thanked Mandviwalla for the warm welcome at the Parliament. He assured his cooperation in boosting bilateral ties. He said that Kuwait is keen to further strengthen cooperation with Pakistan. He also expressed his condolences on the loss of lives and properties due recent rains. He said that Pakistan is close to our hearts and both the countries have a shared dream to work toward promotion growth and economic development.

Senators Sajjad Hussain Turi and Dr. Jahanzeb Jamaldini were also present during the meeting.