Khanewal - Member Provincial Assembly Nishat Ahmad Khan Daha has said that Punjab has started journey towards development under the patronage of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar. The progress made in the province during the last two years is unprecedented in last 30 years, he said. He said this while talking about the performance of the Punjab government on completion of 2 years. The Member Provincial Assembly further said that the special focus of the Chief Minister Punjab is to solve the problems of the people of remote areas on their doorsteps. Establishment of South Punjab Secretariat is also a link in this chain and there will no need to long travel to people for their problems and work, he added. He further said that the Punjab government has focused on service delivery in institutions over the last two years. MPA Nishat Ahmad Khan Daha added that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar believes in practical work instead of showmanship. He said that Khanewal district is also the focus of special attention of Punjab government and record projects are being carried out there.