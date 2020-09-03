Share:

Selena Gomez celebrates launch of rare beauty makeup

ISLAMABAD -She officially launched her new Rare Beauty makeup collection recently. And Selena Gomez celebrated by sharing a photo to her Instagram in which she’s posing with her beloved pup Daisy surrounded by balloons. In the pic, the singer is seen wearing a cropped black sweater and pale pink shorts. Her dark hair is styled back from her face which showed the results of a glam session. Selena adopted Daisy back in March and is also ‘mom’ to Poodle mix Winnie. She has proudly shared that her new makeup is ‘100% vegan and cruelty-free’. The collection includes a range of products including foundation, blush, lipstick and gloss and eye-liner. The line is available at Sephora and online at RareBeauty.com. One percent of sales will be donated to the Rare Impact Fund, which has pledged to raise $100 million for mental health services for individuals in underserved communities.

Amazing spider silk made by photosynthetic bacteria

ISLAMABAD - Spiders produce amazingly strong and lightweight threads called draglines that are made from silk proteins. Although they can be used to manufacture a number of useful materials, getting enough of the protein is difficult because only a small amount can be produced by each tiny spider. In a new study published in Communications Biology, a research team led by Keiji Numata at the RIKEN Center for Sustainable Resource Science (CSRS) reported that they succeeded in producing the spider silk using photosynthetic bacteria. This study could open a new era in which photosynthetic bio-factories stably output the bulk of spider silk. In addition to being tough and lightweight, silks derived from arthropod species are biodegradable and biocompatible. In particular, spider silk is ultra-lightweight and is as tough as steel.