There have been a few people in history who were denounced by society, and among them was Saadat Hassan Manto. He was born in Ludhiana, Punjab on 11 May, 1912. He contributed a lot to urdu literature. He wrote many dramas, stories, essays and films. He was a very harsh critic of society. He mirrored the true face of society with his rancorous stories. He never hesitated in writing the truth of society, which is the real job of a writer.

His story “Toba Tek Singh” is indeed a masterpiece. He penned down the atrocities and genocides by so-called patriots of both sides during the partition of the sub continent. This great writer breathed his last on 18 January, 1955. On 14th August, 2012, he was awarded “Nishan e Imtiaz” by the government of Pakistan for his tremendous contribution to urdu literature.

AWAIS GOPANG,

Sukkur.