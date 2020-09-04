Share:

BADIN - Residents of Tando Ghulam Ali held a demonstration outside Badin Press Club on Thursday against the ‘uncompromising’ attitude of usurers. Talking to journalists, their leaders said some of their relatives had borrowed money from these persons to meet their needs, and later repaid the amount in installments along with interest.

However, they added, these money lenders were asking them to pay more money, and threatening them with dire consequences in case they failed to do so.

They told the media that due to this intimidating attitude, they and their families were feeling highly insecure.

They lamented that despite the fact that they had also complained to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Badin, but they were still waiting for action against these usurers.

They again appealed to police high-ups to rid them of these persons.