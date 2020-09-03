Share:

ISLAMABAD - Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has offered 583 fully supported scholarships, in 28 renowned universities, both for male and female Pakistani students and researchers in many areas including Engineering, Economics, Language and Mass Communications etc. It was told during a meeting held here Thursday between the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki with the Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training and National Heritage Shafqat Mahmood. During the meeting, both the sides discussed the range of bilateral issues of mutual interest. The meeting was also attended by Federal Secretary Education Farah Hamid Khan, Federal Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Nausheen Javed Amjad and Additional Secretary Mohiyuddin Ahmed Wani. Shafqat Mahmood expressed his gratitude and stated that Saudi Arabia was very close to their heart and Pakistan always stood with Saudi Arabia. “We need to bring people of both countries closer through cultural activities, exhibitions, sharing of crafts, and visits of educationists and businessmen,” the minister added.

Shafqat Mahmood reiterated to further strengthen the relationship of the two countries and to safeguard each other’s interests. The meeting was marked with traditional warmth, mutual understandings and trust.