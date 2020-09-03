ISLAMABAD-She is known for her dazzling red carpet looks. Yet Scarlett Johansson was keeping things low-key as she headed to the grocery store with her daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac. The 35 year old stunner, who is engaged to funnyman Colin Jost, looked chic in a simple utility jumpsuit with a nipped in waist with Birkenstock sandals. Scarlett, who shares Rose Dorothy with her French ex-husband Romain Dauriac, looked stylish and chic in her off-duty look. The black one-piece was given shape with the belted middle, while she added a classic touch with her Birkenstock sandals. She scraped her blonde hair into a loose bun while also rocking thick framed glasses and toting a handbag on a long strap. Scarlett and Colin, who began dating in 2017, got engaged in May of last year. Due to the coronavirus, the pair have had to push back their nuptials.
