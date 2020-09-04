Share:

DADU-Director General (DG), Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Amjad Ali Leghari has ordered the Authority officials to stop raiding ‘Daal’ mills and issuing challans to their owners in connection with food licence fee.

According to a press release issued by Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) on Thursday, the SFA DG issued these directives during a meeting with the delegation of Daal Mills’ Owners Association.

Members of the delegation informed the director general of their grievances and conveyed to him their reservations over raids on their mills.

The DG asked his subordinates to carry out reassessment before issuing challans to the mills’ owners and also stop conducting raids on these mills, the press release added.

Daal Mills’ Owners Association President Salahuddin Qureshi thanked the Director General Sindh Food Authority for giving a patient hearing to the Association’s demands, and invited him to visit HCSTSI secretariat.

Siraj to visit Hyderabad tomorrow:

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq will visit Hyderabad tomorrow (on September 05) and will also address an important press conference there.

According to a press release issued by Jamaat-e-Islami Hyderabad, Senator Sirajul Haq would address a press conference at Markaz-e-Tabligh Islami, Maki Shah.