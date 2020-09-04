Share:

PESHAWAR - Shahram Tarakai and Anwar Zeb Khan on Thursday took oath as provincial ministers in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Governor House, here yesterday. Shah Farman administered oath to Shahram Tarakai and Anwar Zeb Khan. Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan was also present in the ceremony.

Earlier this year, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government had removed its three ministers Shahram Tarakai, Atif Khan and Shakeel Ahmed from their positions who were allegedly the masterminds of ‘a pressure group’. In the month of January, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government had made major reshuffling in provincial cabinet.

The move was taken by KP CM Mehmood Khan after displeasure expressed by majority of the cabinet members over these ministers.

As per notification, nine special assistants and two new ministers were inducted in the provincial cabinet of KP.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Minister for Finance Taimoor Salim Jhagra, Minister Labour Shaukat Yousafzai, Minister Law Sultan Muhammad, Minister Food Qalandar Khan Lodhi and Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash, MPAs, administrative secretaries and others.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Thursday felicitated the MPAs Shahram Khan Tarakai and Anwar Zeb Khan on becoming part of the provincial cabinet.

GB reps to be made permanent feature of int’l interactions: Afridi

Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Afridi has said that Gilgit Baltistan (GB) is principal stakeholder of the Kashmir dispute and the Kashmir Committee would make the future GB representatives and lawmakers a permanent feature of the international interactions.

Talking to a delegation of journalists from GB which called on him here on Thursday, he said that India has been investing millions to sow the seeds of dissent in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

but the people of these areas have stood firm to foil all nefarious designs of the enemy.

Led by President GB Journalists Forum Ghulam Abbas, the delegation comprised Shabbir Hussain, Abrar Hussain and others.

Shehryar Khan Afridi lauded the services of the people of Gilgit Baltistan for their love and affection with Pakistan and the people of GB are very close to my heart.

Being fundamental stakeholders to Kashmir dispute, GB representatives would be a permanent part of Kashmir Committee meetings and activities, he added.

Chairman Kashmir Committee said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had abolished No Objection Certificate (NoC) for foreign tourists to visit GB which is largely benefiting GB revenues.

He said that GB would also be arranging meetings of GB representatives with CPEC Authority and other officials related to the CPEC.

Shehryar Afridi said that the Kashmir Committee would also work for more social welfare projects in GB.

He said that youth engagement with GB youth would be his priority subject and he would expand his interaction with the GB youth.

Afridi said that GB representatives would be a permanent feature in international interactions on Kashmir issue. He said that the Kashmir Committee would also interact with the GB lawmakers.

The delegation expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for revoking NOC condition for foreigners to visit the GB. They said that this would greatly help boost revenues due to the increase in GB tourism.