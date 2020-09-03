Share:

The relations between China and the US are often defined as controversial and it ought to be as both are strong and influential powers.

Step by step, China is emerging as a new superpower. It is expected to emerge as the world’s massive economy within a decade. Trump’s government will never accept it as the new superpower in the arena of economic and trade aspects. Both countries have witnessed the consequences of the cold war in the shape of a trade war and the south China Sea.

The US doesn’t miss a single chance to criticize China.

Their relationship worsened after the outbreak of COVID-19. Trump and his subordinates have blamed China for spreading the coronavirus. The Sino US relations have reached a point of no return. Recently, US sent 66 F.16 S to Taiwan in order to threat China.

What happens next will be revealed visibly after the November election of Trump.

FAROOQUE PANHWAR,

Sukkur.