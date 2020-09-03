Share:

LAHORE -State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Chief Manager Javaid Iqbal Marth said that State Bank was launching Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) complaint portal on SBP website. He was speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) here on Thursday. Javaid Iqbal Marth said the complaints would directly reach governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, the chief manager, deputy managers and other officials. He added that the complainants would be able to track progress on their complaints through unique complaint number. He informed the LCCI members that SME clinics would be started, adding that the SME clinics would provide awareness to SMEs regarding different banking products for their utilization. On the occasion, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said the share of SME sector in bank financing should be increased as this sector needed more support and financing to carry on their business activities. He said that the initiative of Rozgar Scheme for Salaries & Wages announced by State Bank of Pakistan to facilitate the business community in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak was a positive step. He said that LCCI was utilizing all its channels to spread awareness about this scheme among its members and hopefully more and more representatives of private sector would benefit from it. Senior Vice President LCCI Ali Hussam Asghar, Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad were also present on the occasion.